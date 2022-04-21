The Dallas Mavericks managed to salvage a 1-1 first round series tie against the Utah Jazz after two games without Luka Doncic (calf) in the lineup. The Mavs superstar is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Thursday, but does that make him a viable option for NBA DFS lineups? If he is healthy enough to play, he'll be a sought-after name for many. But in the meantime, Jalen Brunson has been playing lights-out, and he scored 41 points in Dallas' win on Monday.

In his last five games during the regular season with Doncic in the lineup, Brunson averaged 17.4 points with 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Is that enough production to consider him in the NBA DFS player pool for Thursday if Doncic returns? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Wednesday, McClure listed Raptors guard Fred VanVleet as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: VanVleet finished with 12 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals to return 38.75 points on DraftKings and 40.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday, April 21, NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, April 21

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who is listed at $11,200 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel. Jokic has been the model of consistency throughout the year, and has carried that into the postseason, with 51 total points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists and three blocks through his first two playoff starts in the first round. He also has four total steals, but the Nuggets have been on the wrong side of two lopsided outcomes so far.

His numbers against Golden State over the first two playoff games are down from how well he did against the Warriors during the regular season. However, daily Fantasy basketball players should be encouraged by those four previous starts against Golden State, as he averaged 28 points, 15.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists against the Warriors in a bigger sample size. Jokic averaged 37.8 points and 16.6 rebounds in his final five regular season games, and McClure predicts he'll build on his last two outings for daily Fantasy players on Thursday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks ($6,100 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel). After he opened Memphis' series against Minnesota with a 24-point performance, he was muted in Game 2, to the tune of just nine points and four assists. Brooks missed Minnesota when the Grizzlies played them in the regular season, but much of his inefficiency in Game 2 could be chalked up to a poor shooting night from beyond the three-point line.

In Game 1, Brooks made 3-of-4 from downtown, but even in his last five starts of the regular season, when he was hitting just 33 percent of his threes, he was still scoring 21.4 points per game. The Timberwolves finished the regular season just outside of the bottom five NBA Fantasy defenses against opposing small forwards on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. As the second-highest scoring player on the team behind Ja Morant, Brooks will be a key factor in Game 3 for Memphis to take the lead in the series.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, April 21

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.