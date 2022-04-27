The Chicago Bulls' chances of keeping their season alive took a massive blow when Zach LaVine was ruled out of Game 5 due to health and safety protocols. It's the third time that LaVine has entered the league's protocols and it could be where his 2022 NBA playoffs come to an end. Chicago is down 3-1 to the Bucks, down its second-leading scorer and will be reliant on players like Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to step up and help out DeMar DeRozan. Add in the Alex Caruso (concussion) is also out, and plenty of unsung Bulls will get opportunities to produce as NBA DFS picks.

The last time LaVine missed a game, the Dosunmu showed his NBA DFS potential with 26 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals. The rookie has only scored 12 points in the NBA playoffs 2022 but is in line for much more playing time with two guys normally ahead of him on the depth chart unavailable.

On Tuesday, McClure listed Heat center Bam Adebayo as one of his core NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Adebayo helped send Miami to the second round with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, returning 43.75 points on DraftKings and 42.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, April 27

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ($11,400 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel). The reigning MVP's rebounds and assists may be down this series, but he leads all postseason players with 31.3 points per game. He's scored 37 points in each of his last two games and has scored at least 35 points in eight of his last nine games dating back to the regular season.

Even though his other numbers are down from the regular season, Jokic is still filling up the stat sheet on a nightly basis. He's putting up 11.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals per night in this series, and he's been a box score maven all season against Golden State. In eight games this year versus the Warriors, Jokic has six double-doubles, one triple-double and has never scored fewer than 22 points.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors guard Klay Thompson ($7,100 on DraftKings and $6,600 on FanDuel). Thompson has increased his point total in every game of Golden State's series versus Denver and he topped off with 32 points in Game 4. That tied for his most points scored over his last 30 playoff games, which dates back nearly four years.

Thompson is averaging 24.3 PPG in the Warriors' first-round series and has been lights out from beyond the arc. He's knocked down 50 percent of his 3P attempts and his 21 made three-pointers rank second amongst all postseason players. Now he returns home where Thompson has been considerably better this season than on the road. His averages are up across the board at Chase Center and he's scoring 3.5 more points per game at home than on the road.

