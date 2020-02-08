NBA DFS: Nikola Jokic and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Feb. 8, 2020

The 2019-20 NBA season continues on Saturday with over a million dollars in prizes on the line in NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. There are six games on the Saturday NBA schedule featuring totals of 220 or higher, including a showdown between the Los Angeles Clippers and the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves where the total is set at 231.5. D'Angelo Russell is expected to make his first start with the Timberwolves as they look to pair him with Karl-Anthony Towns, but the Clippers have their own super duo in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

All four players are sure to feature prominently in NBA DFS stacks, but a deep NBA DFS player pool means you'll have to dig deep to find value to afford the big stars. Before finalizing your NBA DFS lineups, be sure to check out the NBA DFS picks, strategy and advice from daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Saturday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Now, here are five of the most expensive players in Saturday's NBA DFS player pool:

Nikola Jokic ($11,700 on FanDuel, $10,200 on DraftKings)



LeBron James ($10,800 on FanDuel, $10,900 on DraftKings)



Anthony Davis ($10,400 on FanDuel, $10,300 on DraftKings)

Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,000 on FanDuel, $10,500 on DraftKings)



Kawhi Leonard ($9,800 on FanDuel, $9,800 on DraftKings)

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday

For Saturday, McClure is high on Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox ($8,300 on FanDuel, $8,000 on DraftKings). The 22-year-old has become one of the most exciting young guards in the league and he's shooting a career-high 47.9 percent from the field this season while averaging 20.1 points, 7.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Fox is averaging 23.4 points per game since the start of the new year and has also been making a notable impact with defensive stats recently. Fox has posted multiple steals in six of his last nine games and also had six blocked shots in his last six games. On Saturday, he has a favorable matchup against a Spurs squad that ranks 17th in DraftKings points allowed to point guards.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Saturday also includes rostering Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ($11,700 on FanDuel, $10,200 on DraftKings), who became the 10th player in history to record a 30-20-10 game on Thursday. And Jokic has a dream matchup on Saturday against a Suns squad that ranks 24th in the NBA in DraftKings points allowed to centers. The Suns gave up a 22-point, 12-rebound and 10-assist triple-double the last time these two teams met.

Jokic is averaging a staggering 32.7 points, 14.7 rebounds and 10 assists per game in his last three contests with seven steals and five blocked shots. And when a true five-category contributor like that gets hot, you have to ride out as long as you can in daily Fantasy.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Saturday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.