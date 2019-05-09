NBA DFS: Nikola Jokic and best picks for May 9 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

With two games on the NBA DFS main slate and hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line in NBA DFS tournaments and cash games, the right NBA DFS lineups on Thursday could prove to be lucrative. In order to separate yourself from the pack, you'll need to identify the NBA DFS players who present the best value relative to their cost. For instance, NBA DFS players who have rostered Nuggets guard Jamal Murray have seen some massive returns recently at an extremely affordable price, including 40 or more points on DraftKings in four of his last five outings. But is he worth rostering Thursday against the Blazers, who are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive at home? You'll need to answer these types of questions before locking in your NBA DFS lineups in tournaments like the $400K Thursday NBA Shot on FanDuel or the $555K Game 6 Spectacular on DraftKings. But before you choose which players to roster on Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, matchups and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Thursday's playoff slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard at $10,500 on FanDuel and $9,500 on DraftKings. Leonard has logged three double-doubles across the first five games against the 76ers, and he'll look to carry over his hot hand into Thursday's critical Game 6 in Philadelphia. In his last meeting against the Sixers on the road, Leonard filled the stat sheet with 39 points, 14 rebounds and five assists across 43 minutes. Lock him in as a top NBA DFS pick for Thursday night and look for a big return.

Another pick he loves: Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $11,200 on FanDuel and $10,300 on DraftKings. Jokic has been a one-man wrecking crew thus far against the Blazers. He's recorded a triple-double in two of his last three games in this series and paced the Nuggets in both scoring and rebounding in Denver's Game 5 victory. He finished with 19 rebounds on Tuesday, which tied a postseason franchise record. Jokic will continue to serve as the focal point of Denver's offense as the Nuggets look to clinch the series Thursday night with a victory.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.