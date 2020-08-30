Watch Now: Importance Of Having Michael Jordan Reaching Out To Players ( 1:07 )

The 2020 NBA Playoffs roll on Sunday with with three games on the schedule. The Celtics will take on the Raptors in Game 1 of a second-round series, while the Clippers will battle the Mavericks and the Nuggets will go head-to-head with the Jazz in potential elimination games in the first round. There's a lot on the line in NBA daily Fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. And the NBA DFS player pool is loaded with stars like Jayson Tatum, Pascal Siakam, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell.

But affording big-name players like that in your NBA DFS lineups also means that you have to find value further down the NBA daily Fantasy price list. And that can be a serious challenge as you get deeper into the postseason and teams are eliminated from the pool. Before entering any NBA daily Fantasy contests on Sunday, be sure to see the top NBA DFS picks, player pool and core lineup selections from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Aug. 30

For Sunday's NBA playoff slate, McClure is high on Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic at $9,500 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel. Denver, down 3-2 in its series against Utah, is looking to stave off elimination. That means plenty of minutes and looks for Jokic, Denver's best player, in this win-or-go-home matchup.

Jokic has been extremely productive from a daily Fantasy standpoint this series. He's topped 45 points on DraftKings in four of five games. He was perhaps at his best in Game 5, scoring 31 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out four assists to help the Nuggets extend the series. McClure is looking for more of the same from him on Sunday, making him a smart choice for NBA DFS lineups.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Mavericks guard Trey Burke at $4,800 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. He's been dealing with an ankle issue, but McClure is expecting him to be on the floor as Dallas looks to extends its series against the Clippers. Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is officially out, so Dallas will be looking for offense from different places. Luka Doncic's ankle has also been hurting, so Burke could see a few extra minutes if Doncic is less than 100 percent.

Burke only averaged 7.4 points during the regular season, but he's hit double-digit scoring his last four games, including an average of 20 in his last two outings. Despite that production, he comes in at $5,000 or less on both sites, so be sure to lock him in as one of your top NBA DFS picks for this slate.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Aug. 30

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.