The 2020 NBA Playoffs will continue from the bubble in Orlando on Wednesday with Raptors vs. Celtics and Clippers vs. Nuggets. The Celtics had six players score in double-figures while holding the Raptors to just 89 points to take a 3-2 series lead on Monday. Meanwhile, the Clippers got 32 points from Paul George in a 113-107 win of their own on Monday to create a 2-1 series edge.

It's another loaded NBA DFS player pool with Jamal Murray, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum and Pascal Siakam all among the most expensive options. But getting big stars into your NBA DFS lineups means that you'll have to identify affordable value picks for Wednesday's two-game slat. Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy lineups on Wednesday, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Tuesday, McClure identified Lakers forward LeBron James as one of his top picks. The result: James had 36 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks -- returning well over 60 points and a nearly 6x return on DraftKings.

Now, he's turned his attention to Wednesday's NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 9

For Wednesday, McClure is high on Raptors guard Kyle Lowry at $8,200 on DraftKings and $8,900 on FanDuel. Lowry is coming off a disappointing performance in Game 5, finishing with just 10 points, five assists, two rebounds.

However, Lowry exceeded 7x returns in the two games prior to Monday's loss and he knows that he'll need to carry a large scoring load in an elimination game on Wednesday. He's averaging 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game so far this postseason and he's a candidate to stuff the stat sheet with a little bit of everything again in Game 6.

Part of his optimal NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $9,900 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel. Jokic was absolutely dominant on Monday, recording 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the loss. After a lackluster Game 1 performance, Jokic is now averaging 29 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in his last two games against the Clippers.

NBA DFS owners who have rostered Jokic have also seen some big rewards recently, including 40 or more points on DraftKings in six of his last seven outings. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays on Wednesday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 9

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.