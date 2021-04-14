Of the 12-game NBA slate on Wednesday, one game stands out even though it involves two non-playoff teams. The Sacramento Kings will host the Washington Wizards in a game that features the two worst defenses in the NBA, which makes it very appealing to NBA DFS players. William Hill Sportsbook has set the over-under at 239, making it the highest total of the night as the likes of Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and De'Aaron Fox race up and down the court. The NBA DFS player pool as a whole is deep on Wednesday, but this particular game should feature plenty of players in your NBA DFS lineups.

But Westbrook, Beal and Fox won't come cheaply, so you'll need to look for other more economical options when filling out your NBA DFS lineups. Having the right NBA DFS strategy in place will help you find those hidden gems and the low-risk, high-reward players who will push your lineup over the top. Before locking in any NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Tuesday, McClure included Clippers forward Paul George in his core lineup picks. The result: George exploded for 36 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, producing over 60 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Wednesday, April 14 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, April 14

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Wednesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $10,600 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel. Jokic is one of the frontrunners for NBA MVP and for good reason as he's averaging 26.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. All of those numbers are career-high's for Jokic and are among the top 10 for each statistic in the NBA.

Jokic is averaging a triple-double over his last six contests and will be even more involved in Denver's offense after Jamal Murray's recent knee injury. Murray ranks second on the team in scoring and will now be out for the rest of the season. Earlier this season when Murray missed a game, Jokic responded with a career-high of 50 points, so he's clearly up to the task of filling Murray's scoring void.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Warriors guard Stephen Curry at $10,500 on DraftKings and $10,300 on FanDuel. Curry exploded for 53 points on Monday vs. the Nuggets to go along with six rebounds and four assists. He is now averaging 30.4 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA and is a career-high for Curry.

Since missing five games due to a tailbone injury in March, Curry has been the hottest player in the league. He is averaging 38.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game over his last seven contests, and has scored at least 32 points in each of those games. The Warriors will need to rely on Curry again on Wednesday vs. the Thunder, as Golden State will be without James Wiseman (knee) while Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist) is doubtful.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, April 14

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.