Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum continued his stellar play on Saturday with 44 points and 10 rebounds in a win over the Golden State Warriors. Tatum has taken his game to another level this season to become one of the top NBA DFS picks on a consistent basis and Saturday's game came just a week after he poured in a career-high of 53 points vs. the Timberwolves. Still just 23 years old, Tatum is putting up 26 points per game and is almost becoming a must-start for NBA DFS lineups whenever the Celtics are in action.

On Monday Boston will take on the Chicago Bulls and Tatum (ankle) is listed as probable. He is expected to suit up and carries a price tag of $10,000 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel, but you always want to protect yourself in the event that he's not available for your NBA DFS lineups. Thus, looking at the entire NBA DFS player pool would be a wise move, especially with a loaded nine-game slate of games set for Monday.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

And on Sunday, McClure included Hornets guard Terry Rozier as one of his top picks. The result: Rozier went off for 34 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and a pair of steals, producing 69 points on DraftKings, by far his best total of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Monday NBA Daily Fantasy lineups is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $11,000 on DraftKings and $11,100 on FanDuel. The MVP frontrunner is averaging 26.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game and has posted 15 triple-doubles this season which ranks second in the NBA.

Speaking of triple-doubles, Jokic is averaging one over the last 10 games with six of those games coming with Jamal Murray (knee) injured. Murray is out for the season so this is the version of Jokic we should see Monday night and going forward as he's initiating even more of the offense without Murray, who ranked second on Denver in both scoring and assists. Additionally, Murray's replacement at point guard, Monte Morris, will not play Monday due to a hamstring injury, leaving even more of the Nuggets' playmaking responsibilities to Jokic.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Wizards guard Bradley Beal ($9,200 on DraftKings, $8,500 on FanDuel), who leads the NBA in scoring with 31.1 points per game and has scored at least 30 points in his last four games. He's coming off a 37 point game on Saturday vs. the Pistons which was his most points in a month.

While many teams are choosing to rest veterans down the stretch, that isn't the case with the Wizards, who are tied for the final play-in spot in the East. That means Beal is getting all of the playing time he can handle and is averaging 37.5 minutes over his last four games. He gets a great matchup on Monday against a team that is resting its best players in the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder have allowed 123.9 points over their last 10 games which should give the NBA's leading scorer plenty of opportunities to match or even surpass his season average.

