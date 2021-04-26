While the Brooklyn Nets have gotten plenty of attention this season, there is another team in New York who is playing well -- the resurgent Knicks. They have won nine straight games, which is tied for their second-longest streak over the last 25 years. Julius Randle is under serious consideration for an All-NBA selection as he's been one of the top NBA DFS picks with averages of 24.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He and the Knicks will face Chris Paul and Devin Booker as the Suns make their only trip to Madison Square Garden all season on Monday.

With the seasons they are having, players like Paul, Book and Randle will come cheaply for your NBA DFS lineups. They will both eat up a large chunk of your NBA DFS salary cap, so you'll need to find more affordable options to help balance out your lineup. Suns-Knicks is one of 11 games on Monday's slate, so there is a huge NBA DFS player pool to pick from. Before finalizing any NBA DFS picks for Monday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups

And on Sunday, McClure included Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top picks. The result: the Greek Freak had 31 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, returning over 61 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Monday, April 26 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, April 26

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $11,000 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel. The MVP frontrunner is averaging 26.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists in his sixth NBA season. Jokic also has 15 triple-doubles this season, which is a new career-high and ranks second in the NBA.

Jokic has a great matchup with Memphis on Monday as the big man poured in 47 points vs. the Grizzlies just last week. He also had 15 rebounds and eight assists in that game to produce over 78 points on DraftKings, which is his second-highest total this season. Expect another big performance from Jokic on Monday as the Nuggets are without Jamal Murray (knee), Will Barton (hamstring) and could be without Monte Morris, who is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton ($6,800 on DraftKings, $6,100 on FanDuel), who posted 24 points and eight assists on Sunday vs. the Warriors. The 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has been an absolute steal for the Kings. He is in the running for the Rookie of the Year award with averages of 12.8 points, 5.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Haliburton played 37 minutes on Sunday and should see similar playing time going forward as the Kings are without point guard De'Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols). In the seven games this season in which Haliburton has played at least 35 minutes, he's averaged 22.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. The Kings will take on the Mavericks on Monday and Dallas could be without Luka Doncic (elbow), which would make Haliburton's job on defense easier, thus allowing him to utilize more energy on offense.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Monday, April 26

