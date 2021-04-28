Perhaps no game on Wednesday's NBA schedule has more interest than the Portland Trail Blazers vs. the Memphis Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook is eagerly looking forward to this game as it has both the highest over/under and the smallest point spread among the 10 NBA games on Wednesday, thus providing lots of interest to bettors. The game is also brimming with top NBA DFS picks including Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., all of whom should figure into your NBA DFS strategy considering the expected point total.

While the big names will get the attention, could there be some under-the-radar NBA DFS picks from this matchup who aren't getting as much love? Perhaps you can plug Grayson Allen into your NBA DFS lineups considering he's averaging a career-high in points this season, or maybe go with Jusuf Nurkic who has upped his production recently after dealing with a mid-season injury? Before finalizing any NBA DFS picks for Wednesday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

And on Tuesday, McClure included Celtics forward Jaylen Brown as one of his top picks. The result: Brown had 39 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists, returning over 67 points on DraftKings, which is his most of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, April 28

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $11,000 on DraftKings and $11,100 on FanDuel. The frontrunner for NBA MVP is averaging career-highs across the board with 26.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has already collected 15 triple-doubles this season, which ranks second in the league, while his value over replacement player (VORP) of 7.3 ranks first.

On Wednesday, the Nuggets will take on the New Orleans Pelicans and Jokic already has one triple-double vs. them this season, posting a 29-10-10 stat line in late March. The second time the big man faced the Pelicans, Jokic scored 37 points so he clearly has their number. Also, the Nuggets are shorthanded with not only Jamal Murray (knee) out for the season, but Will Barton (hamstring) and Monte Morris (hamstring) inactive for Wednesday. That creates even more of a burden for Jokic, but he's shown that he's up to the task all season long.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bulls guard Coby White ($6,300 on both DraftKings and FanDuel), who is averaging 19.8 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds over his last five games. White began the season as a starter and was then replaced by Tomas Satoransky in March, but since Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) was sidelined, White has started the last seven games for Chicago.

LaVine is still out, so White will again get the nod vs. the Knicks on Wednesday. After making the All-Rookie team last year, White has improved his numbers with season averages of 14.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. He also made a huge jump in his free-throw shooting, going from a 79.1 percent shooter last year to a 91.3 percent shooter this year. White has progressed not only from year-to-year, but within this season alone, and McClure likes him as one of the top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, April 28

