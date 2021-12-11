Targeting over-unders is a tried and true NBA DFS strategy, and Kings vs. Cavaliers is the highest total on the board for Saturday's action. Caesars Sportsbook has the over-under for that game listed at 222. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Tyrese Haliburton and De'Aaron Fox are all sure to be highly-rostered and utilized in NBA DFS stacks because of it. But scoring a big payday in NBA DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings will also require some exposure elsewhere too.

The NBA DFS player pool on Saturday is full of high-profile players like Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, Rudy Gobert and Stephen Curry, but affording top talent requires making sacrifices elsewhere in NBA DFS lineups. So which matchups should you be targeting, and who are some of the affordable options that can help you splurge on upper-echelon players? Before finalizing your NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, McClure had Hornets wing Cody Martin in his core NBA DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Martin had 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals, returning 8x on DraftKings and nearly 10x on FanDuel. Anybody that included them in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday, December 11 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, December 11

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Heat guard Kyle Lowry at $7,700 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel. The 16th-year star and six-time NBA All-Star is adapting to a new role in Miami after spending nine seasons in Toronto and he appears to be finding his rhythm over the last week and change.

Lowry is averaging 18.8 points and 9.3 assists per game over his last four contests and is now averaging 13.3 points and 7.8 assists per game for the season. He's returned at least 5x on both sites in three of those four contests and he's a strong option against the Bulls on Saturday as Miami continues to be without Jimmy Butler (tailbone) and Bam Adebayo (thumb).

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $11,900 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel. The defending NBA MVP has fought through some injuries and not having fellow stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. for most of the season, but he's still putting up stellar numbers.

Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game and shooting a staggering 57.9 percent from the floor. He's riding a streak of three consecutive triple-doubles into Saturday where he is averaging 26 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds per game, and he's put up at least 55 points on both sites in each of the three contests.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, December 11

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.