There is a six-game NBA slate on Tuesday, highlighted by Warriors vs. Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET. Memphis is on a nine-game win streak, led by Ja Morant, while the Warriors sport the league's best record at 30-9. Golden State could be even better going forward now that Klay Thompson has returned to complete the Splash Brothers backcourt alongside Stephen Curry. Thus, tonight's game in Memphis will have no shortage of top guard options when making your NBA DFS picks.

Can Thompson provide more efficiency in his second game after needing 18 shots to score 17 points in his first game back? Or can Morant continue his MVP push and make out as the top point guard in Tuesday's NBA DFS player pool? Before finalizing your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure included Jazz center Hassan Whiteside as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Whiteside had 21 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks to return 51 points on DraftKings and 53.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday, January 11 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, January 11

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $12,000 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel. Jokic is reminding everyone why he is the reigning MVP as over his last three games, he's putting up 27 points, 16.3 rebounds and eight assists per game.

The last time Jokic saw the Clippers, he had a season-high of 22 rebounds as part of a stat-stuffing night. He also contributed 26 points, eight assists, two blocks and two steals in that late December win. Jokic has made a habit of stepping up when key teammates are out and that will be the case tonight as Will Barton is joining Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray on the sideline. Jokic has averaged 32 PPG in the four games that Barton has missed this year and that's the kind of production you should expect from him on Tuesday.

Another key in McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Clippers guard Reggie Jackson ($5,800 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel). LA takes on Denver on Tuesday and the Nuggets have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to point guards on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Jackson is averaging 16.8 PPG this season which is the second-most of his 11-year career. Jackson will be called on to produce even more on Tuesday considering the Clippers' inactives. Outside of Kawhi Leonard not playing, LA will also be without Paul George, Luke Kennard and Isaiah Hartenstein. Denver allowed 30 points to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Friday, and given the depleted roster the Clippers are dealing with, Jackson should be the latest point guard to take advantage of the Nuggets.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, January 11

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.