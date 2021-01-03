With 16 teams in action on Sunday, including 14 stocking the evening slates, the NBA DFS player pool is brimming with top-tier talent. Among the more popular NBA DFS picks on Sunday will be Washington's Bradley Beal, who leads the Wizards against Kevin Durant and the Nets at 6 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Paul George leads the Clippers on the road against Devin Booker and the Suns at 8 p.m. ET.

Are Beal, Durant, George and Booker smart facets of an NBA DFS strategy on Sunday? And what other players should you consider for daily Fantasy basketball picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before setting any NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday, Jan. 3 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, Jan. 3

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Sunday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $10,600 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel. Jokic is averaging a triple-double for Denver so far this season, scoring 23 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing an NBA-high 13 assists. That includes a 17-point, nine-rebound, 11-assist effort on Friday against the Suns.

Jokic was just one rebound away from a third straight triple-double Friday against Phoenix, as foul trouble limited him to just 30 minutes. Jokic's unique skillset makes him extremely valuable in NBA DFS formats, as he is delivering just a fraction under 46 daily Fantasy basketball points per game on DraftKings this season.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Warriors guard Stephen Curry at $9,400 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. Curry is prospering so far this season, pumping in 26.4 points, grabbing 4.6 rebounds and dishing 6.6 assists per game. That almost mirrors his 26-point, eight-rebound, five-assist output Friday against the Trail Blazers.

Curry had gone for 30-plus points in the two games before Friday's Portland game, though he led the Warriors in rebounds against the Blazers. With Draymond Green back in action, Curry won't have to hit the glass as much and can concentrate on keeping his scoring average almost three points higher than his 23.5-point career mark. A home date with the Blazers on Sunday is promising for Curry, and McClure recommends him in all NBA DFS formats.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, Jan. 3

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Jan. 3? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.