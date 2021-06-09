After a scintillating regular season in which he averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists, Nikola Jokic was named the NBA MVP on Tuesday, becoming the first Nuggets player to win the award. He beat out Chris Paul, who also received some first-place votes, but Paul outdueled Jokic in Game 1 of the Nuggets vs. Suns series. The big man was also outplayed by fellow center DeAndre Ayton, which was key to Phoenix's victory. With just one game on Wednesday, Jokic, Paul and Ayton will all be top options for the shallow NBA DFS player pool.

Should you expect a bounce-back performance from Jokic in his first game as MVP? Or, should you make Paul and Ayton an NBA DFS stack as Phoenix attempts to protect home court again on Wednesday?

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, June 9

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Jokic. Defenses are choosing not to double Jokic, thus limiting passing opportunities so his assist numbers have dropped some in the postseason. But his scoring has increased and the MVP is averaging 31.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the NBA Playoffs.

Jokic will continue to aggressively look for his shot with Jamal Murray (knee) out and Will Barton (hamstring) questionable. They rank second and fourth, respectively, on Denver in scoring so more points from Jokic helps fill those voids. Jokic has had some monster games against the Suns in his career, including one earlier this season when he posted 29 points, 22 rebounds and six assists. The 22 boards set a new career-high and look for Jokic to supply another standout performance on Wednesday in his first game as league MVP.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday also includes rostering Suns guard Devin Booker. After waiting six years for his first postseason action, Booker hasn't disappointed and is averaging 28.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He and Luka Doncic are the only players averaging at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists this postseason.

Booker has been shooting lights out over his last three games with 63.2 percent from the field, 55 percent from long range and 88.2 percent from the line. Denver doesn't have anyone who can guard him and Booker's averaged 24.7 points in three games against the Nuggets this season. The Suns want to avoid a home split like they had with the Lakers after the first two games of that series, so look for Booker to be assertive on Wednesday, making him one of the top NBA DFS picks.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, June 9

