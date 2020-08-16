Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Damian Lillard and the Blazers present a challenge for LeBron James ( 2:12 )

The 2020 NBA Playoffs get underway on Monday in Orlando with four must-see matchups. For Monday's four-game NBA DFS slate, DraftKings is offering a $600K NBA Playoff Opener that awards $150K to the winner, while FanDuel is running a $500K NBA Clutch Shot. With just a handful of games to choose from, there will inevitably be crossover with other NBA DFS lineups. That means identifying the players who are poised to break out with a low ownership percentage will be the key to cashing huge.

There's no shortage of star power to choose from, with players such as Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum among the top-priced options in the NBA DFS player pool. Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice and core lineup picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Friday, McClure was all over James Harden as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Harden scored a game-high 27 points while adding 10 assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal -- returning over 50 points on DraftKings. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he's turned his attention to Monday's NBA DFS slate.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Aug. 17

For Monday's NBA Playoff slate, McClure is high on Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson at $3,800 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. Clarkson comes at an extremely affordable price on Monday, which will allow you to load your roster with big-time playmakers.

Clarkson has been a consistent threat for the Jazz, scoring double-digit points in seven of his last eight games. He's been red-hot from behind the arc as well, knocking down at least four three-point attempts in three of his last four outings. Clarkson has also had success against the Nuggets this season, averaging 24 points per game against Denver. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $8,600 on FanDuel and $8,700 on DraftKings.

Jokic has been putting up massive numbers on DraftKings and FanDuel on a regular basis, and in what should be an offensive shootout against the Jazz, Jokic's ceiling is incredibly high. In his last meeting against Utah, Jokic filled the stat sheet, racking up 30 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Lock him in as one of the top daily Fantasy basketball picks for Monday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Aug. 17

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream individual matchup on Monday.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Monday?