The NBA's first full week in the Orlando bubble gets underway on Monday with a six-game schedule that includes some of the league's biggest stars. NBA DFS players will have a close eye on the Pelicans vs. Grizzlies matchup that features budding superstars Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, both of whom will be popular NBA DFS picks. Lakers vs. Jazz will also have plenty of high-priced options in the NBA DFS player pool with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell all expected to be in action.

Should your NBA DFS strategy for Monday center around one of those players? Or are there better values further down the NBA DFS price list like Dillon Brooks or Aaron Holiday who will surprise? Before finalizing your NBA DFS picks, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player pool and top stacks from Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

And on Sunday, McClure was all over Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top picks. The result: Antetokounmpo went off for 36 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists -- returning over 70 points and almost 7x value on DraftKings. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday

For Monday, McClure is high on Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $8,900 on FanDuel and $9,400 on DraftKings. Jokic is being counted on for a high percentage of Denver's offense early in Orlando as the team is missing several important pieces. Gary Harris (hip) and Will Barton (knee) have both been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Thunder, while Jamal Murray (hamstring) is questionable.

So while some other star players are getting rest in the qualifying games, Jokic was on the floor over 34 minutes on Saturday, more than he saw in the final five games prior to the shutdown. He's a triple-double threat on any given day with averages of 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists, so confidently build your NBA DFS lineups around him on Monday.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Wizards small forward Troy Brown Jr. at $5,200 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel, He came close to a triple-double against the Nets on Sunday with 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. NBA daily Fantasy players who rostered him on DraftKings got over 50 points and a whopping 11x return on value in that game.

McClure believes Brown is undervalued again as Washington takes on the Pacers on Monday. With John Wall (Achilles) and Bradley Beal (shoulder) both out in Orlando, Brown should see plenty of minutes and be a big part of Washington's attack. Despite that, he's just the 11th-most expensive player at his position on FanDuel and 10th on DraftKings, making him one of the must-roster NBA DFS picks for Monday's slate.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Monday

