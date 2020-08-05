Watch Now: Jaren Jackson Jr. Out With Torn Meniscus-West Wide Open ( 1:56 )

Wednesday's main slate brings some tough questions for NBA DFS players as they set their NBA DFS lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who has a tough matchup against the Thunder, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, who recorded 36 points, five rebounds and four assists in his last outing? Is a player dealing with an injury such as Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (hamstring) safe to roster in NBA DFS tournaments or cash games on Wednesday?

On Tuesday, McClure was all over Kawhi Leonard as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Leonard went off for 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists -- returning over 40 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings.

For Wednesday, McClure is high on Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. at $5,900 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings. Without Bradley Beal in the lineup for Washington, the Wizards have had to rely on their young talent to produce offense.

Brown has picked up the slack offensively, averaging over 15 points per game since the restart. He's also amassed 17 boards and 16 assists over his last two games. Now he gets a mouthwatering matchup against the 76ers, who've given up 257 points in their last two games. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Wednesday's NBA DFS slate.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $9,700 on DraftKings and $9,100 on FanDuel. Jokic has been virtually unstoppable this season, averaging 20.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

Denver's big man is coming off a sensational performance against the Thunder, scoring 30 points while adding 12 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals during Monday's overtime win. NBA DFS owners who have rostered Jokic have also seen some big returns recently, including 40 or more points on DraftKings in five of his last eight outings. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays on Wednesday.

