The NBA trade deadline has come and gone and the NBA All-Star Game is the next big event on the league calendar. But before they get there, there are still games to be played through Thursday, and Saturday will bring us a few marquee matchups. The Cavaliers have been the surprise of the league this season, but they'll face a tough test against the 76ers on the road. Caris LeVert is coming off a 22-point game in his first start since being acquired by the Pacers, but can you trust him enough to put him in your NBA DFS lineups on Saturday?

James Harden is still out with a hamstring injury, so Tyrese Maxey will remain in the 76ers starting lineup, and he could have some utility in NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. But there are plenty of other talented point guards in the NBA DFS player pool on Saturday, including Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

Before finalizing any NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, McClure included Hornets all-star guard LaMelo Ball as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Ball had 31 points, 12 assists, five rebounds and four steals. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday, February 12, NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, February 12

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, who is listed at $10,400 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel. With DeMar DeRozan leaving for Chicago during the offseason, Murray has become the go-to guy in San Antonio and he's responded by earning his first ever NBA All-Star selection as a replacement for Draymond Green.

Murray has been a stat-sheet stuffer all season and enters Saturday averaging 19.8 points, 9.3 assists, 8.4 rebounds and a league-leading 2.1 steals per game. He's had 11 triple-doubles this season, including in a massive performance against the Hawks on Friday night where he had 32 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. He also had four steals in the contest and his ability on the defensive end only enhances his value in NBA DFS.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ($11,700 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel). The reigning NBA MVP is having another monstrous season and he enters Saturday putting up numbers that are largely equal, and in some ways better, than last season.

Jokic is averaging 25.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from the 3-point line. He's had a triple-double in two of his last three games and is now up to 15 total triple-doubles on the season and remains one of the highest-upside plays in NBA daily Fantasy.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, February 12

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.