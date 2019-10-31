NBA DFS: Nikola Jokic and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Thursday, Oct. 31

Thursday's NBA slate consists of three games, providing plenty of excitement for NBA DFS players. The Heat take on the Hawks in a rare back-to-back game at 7 p.m. ET, as Miami's Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo look to get the better of Atlanta's Trae Young and John Collins to avenge Tuesday's loss. The Nuggets travel to the Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET, with Denver's Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic aiming for a 4-1 start against an 0-4 New Orleans squad featuring Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. And the Spurs head west to play the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET, as San Antonio tries to stay unbeaten behind Demar DeRozan and Trey Lyles. But which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to glory? And which NBA DFS strategy can break your night? Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Thursday, you need to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings on Wednesday. Then, he cashed on every lineup he gave SportsLine members on Thursday and Friday, and cashed with ease again on Monday. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Thursday's daily Fantasy basketball slate.

For Thursday, we can tell you McClure is high on Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ($10,000 on FanDuel, $10,400 on DraftKings). Jokic has been a beast through the Nuggets' first four games, returning 4X in every game, including a 20-point effort to start the season against the Trail Blazers and a 23-point night at home against the Hawks. At 15.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game so far, Jokic is a big man who can do it all.

Jokic and the 3-1 Nuggets get the 0-4 Pelicans on Thursday night, a team that has allowed an average of 128.3 points per game. And with Pelicans center Derrick Favors (knee) doubtful, Jokic will likely dominate inside.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Hawks power forward John Collins ($15,300 on FanDuel, $8,700 on DraftKings). The 2017 first-rounder from Wake Forest already torched the Hawks' Thursday opponent, the Miami Heat, for 30 points in 36 minutes on Tuesday night. Collins' output included a career-best five three-pointers, which included four in the game's first eight minutes. With Trae Young hobbled on a sprained ankle, Collins has a sky-high ceiling on Thursday.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Thursday.

