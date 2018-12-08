NBA DFS: Nikola Jokic and top picks for Dec. 8 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Eight games are on the NBA DFS main slate on Saturday, December 10, and hundreds of thousands of dollars are on the line in tournaments such as the $350K Big Jam on DraftKings that awards $100K to first place and the $250K Game Winning Shot on FanDuel that has a $50K top prize. The larger slate means there are plenty of top options such as LeBron James, Karl-Anthony Towns and Damian Lillard available, but with John Wall questionable and Victor Oladipo and Hassan Whiteside among the players expected to be out this evening, there will be some tough calls to make. Before locking in any rosters, be sure to check out the top NBA DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice from Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as recommending multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers such as his Monday night picks that produced a whopping 40x return for tournaments on FanDuel and 15x on DraftKings. He followed that up with more easy cashes on both sites on Wednesday.

For Saturday's slate, McClure is banking on Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $9,800 on FanDuel and $9,200 on DraftKings. The 7-footer is a steady presence who regularly returns double-digit points and rebounds, in addition to being one of the better passing big men in the league. And from a DFS standpoint, he's returned at least 4x value in five straight games on both sites, and that stretch included a monster performance against Toronto (23 points, 15 assists, 11 rebounds) that returned around 8x on both sites.

He's stacking him with forward Trey Lyles ($3,600 on FanDuel, $3,500 on DraftKings) as Denver takes on an Atlanta Hawks squad that is ranked dead last in the league in scoring defense (119 ppg). And with Paul Millsap (foot) on the shelf this evening, look for big minutes and solid production from Lyles, who returned around 7x value in his last outing.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at a price lower than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.