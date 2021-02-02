The 2020-21 NBA season continues with six games on Tuesday night and the main-slate NBA DFS player pool is loaded with star attractions. In a potential NBA Finals preview, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers will take on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and the Nets in a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off. With a whopping total of 243 that is higher than any other listed total for Tuesday's games on William Hill Sportsbook, those stars are sure to be highly-owned in NBA DFS lineups.

However, all five of those stars are all at the upper reaches of the NBA DFS price list for the night and affording them will mean that you have to find more affordable options to balance the salary cap. So what role players might be falling into more minutes on Tuesday night, and what other games should you be looking at for potential NBA DFS stacks? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday, Feb. 2 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, Feb. 2

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Tuesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard at $10,700 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel. In the six games since CJ McCollum (foot) has been out of the lineup, Lillard has averaged 31.8 points, 8.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game and all of those numbers are dragged down by the fact that he only played 27 minutes in a blowout loss to the Bucks on Monday night.

The Blazers closed as double-digit underdogs and wound up losing by 28 in that game, but they should match up much better against the Wizards in a game where the total is 239.5 and they're only 2.5-point underdogs. Expect Lillard to get 20-25 shots up against a Washington defense allowing more DraftKings points to point guards than any other team in the league.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Magic center Nikola Vucevic at $8,200 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel. Vucevic has struggled in his last two games, shooting just 9-of-31 from the floor and scoring just 25 points in losses to the Clippers and Raptors.

However Vucevic did have 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot in the loss to Toronto on Sunday and he's a good bet to break out of his shooting slump sooner rather than later. Vucevic is a 49.8 percent shooter in his career and a 47.8 percent shooter in 2020-21, so his 29.0 percent shooting percentage from the past two games is due for some positive regression.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, Feb. 2

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Feb. 2? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.