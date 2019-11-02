NBA DFS: Noah Vonleh and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Saturday, Nov. 2

After a wild offseason that saw plenty of stars change teams, the early portion of the 2019-20 NBA schedule has been defined by injuries. The Golden State Warriors, in particular, have been ravaged, with Draymond Green suffering a sprained finger, Klay Thompson recovering from a torn ACL, and Stephen Curry out three months with a broken hand. That leaves offseason acquisition D'Angelo Russell as the top scoring option when Golden State takes on the Hornets. NBA DFS players must decide whether sheer volume can make up for the fact that Russell hasn't shot the ball well this season. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid will both be sidelined after their brawl earlier in the week, so should their replacements warrant consideration for your NBA DFS picks on Saturday? Before you finalize your NBA DFS strategy, see the optimal NBA DFS advice and picks from SportsLine daily fantasy guru Mike McClure.

For Saturday's slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond ($10,300 on FanDuel, $10,100 on DraftKings). The NBA's most consistent double-double machine has posted at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in every game this season. And in his last two games, he's even crossed the 20-20 threshold. Against the Bulls on Friday, Drummond added to his 25 points and 24 rebounds with three blocked shots, two steals and two assists to provide nearly a 7x return on DraftKings and FanDuel despite his lofty price.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Saturday also includes rostering Timberwolves power forward Noah Vonleh ($3,500 on FanDuel, $4,200 on DraftKings). With Towns out, Vonleh should see an uptick in minutes after averaging 17.3 through the first four games.

Vonleh is a high-energy frontcourt player who shoots it well enough to spread the floor. He's proven throughout his career that he can be productive with 20 minutes or more a night. For his career, he's averaged 7.2 points and 7.4 rebounds when he plays between 20 and 29 minutes and averaged a double-double when he's been given 30-plus minutes. Lock him in as one of the NBA DFS value picks on Saturday.

