NBA DFS October 18: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Wednesday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and his NBA Opening Night lineup cashed in a big way with some incredible value picks.



He was all over the breakout performance of Celtics forward Jaylen Brown last night. Brown, who was a complete steal at $3,700 on DraftKings, exploded for 25 points, six rebounds, and a pair of steals against the Cavs. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Wednesday night and has locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb. Lamb is filling in for the injured Nicolas Batum. He's performed extremely well in this exact situation in the past, but he's available for a huge discount on Charlotte's opening night. McClure classifies him as a "must-play."



Lamb is a complete steal at $3,500 on FanDuel, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge name like Rockets guard James Harden.



McClure notes that Harden, despite the addition of Chris Paul to the backcourt, saw virtually no difference in usage rate on opening night against the Warriors. Harden still put up the massive numbers -- 27 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds -- that have been typical of him in the past.



And Harden is favored for even bigger numbers tonight with Paul banged up and questionable for a matchup against the Kings that has the highest Over-Under of the night at 218.5. The SportsLine Projection Model has Harden getting 26.8 points, 7.8 assists, and 6.9 rebounds.



McClure is also targeting another star player with an enticing matchup. His opponent has nobody who can guard him effectively, so look for big numbers from one of the league's rising stars. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday night and what young star is about to go off? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed in a big way on opening night, and find out.