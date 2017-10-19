NBA DFS October 19: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel lineups
Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Thursday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.
McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and his NBA Opening Night lineup cashed in a big way with some incredible value picks.
He was also all over the breakout performance of 76ers forward Ben Simmons on Wednesday night. Simmons, who was a complete steal at $5,600 on DraftKings, stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.
Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Thursday night and has locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
One player McClure absolutely loves: Raptors guard Norman Powell. Powell could get the start against a Bulls team that is expected to struggle this season. But even if Toronto blows Chicago out, McClure is projecting Powell to get extended run in garbage time.
Tucker is a complete steal at $3,500 on FanDuel, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge name like Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.
On a night with only six teams playing and plenty of value selections available, McClure classifies Westbrook, who averaged a triple-double last season, as a must-play.
Despite the additions of Carmelo Anthony and Paul George, Westbrook is still the engine that runs OKC's offense, and if anything, he might see more open looks this season.
McClure is also targeting another star player who will put up even bigger numbers this year. Off-season moves will only inflate his stats and usage, so look for huge production from this big name. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday night and what star is about to take his game to the next level? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed in a big way on opening night, and find out.
