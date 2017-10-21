NBA DFS October 21: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Saturday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and his Friday night lineup cashed in a big way with some incredible value picks.



He was also all over the breakout performance of Suns guard Devin Booker on Friday. Booker, who was a great value at $6,700 on FanDuel, piled up 25 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists (50.2 FD points).



McClure correctly predicted that Booker would get a ton of usage against a poor Lakers perimeter defense in a high-scoring game. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Saturday night and has locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell. The second-year player is averaging 11.5 points so far this season, but he's in position to put bigger numbers against the Rockets on Saturday. Dennis Smith Jr., Devin Harris, and Seth Curry are all out for Dallas. That means extend run for Farrell in what should be a fast-flowing game against the Rockets. Get him in your lineup.



Ferrell is a tremendous value at just $4,100 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge name like Kevin Durant.



Durant's price is reasonable at $9,600, especially because of his matchup with the Grizzlies. Elite defender Tony Allen is no longer in Memphis, meaning Durant will have even more room to operate tonight. He's off to a decent start with 21 ppg, but he's primed to be far more productive than that against the Grizz.



McClure is also targeting two of the top power forwards in the league. His other value picks will give you the cap flexibility to load up with these big names. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday night and how can you get two of the top power forwards in the league on your roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed in a big way on Friday night, and find out.