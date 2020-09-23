The 2020 NBA Playoffs continue on Wednesday with Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Both teams have some scoring depth and that makes setting your Celtics vs. Heat NBA DFS lineups a challenge. Jimmy Butler is arguably the biggest star in the series, but Butler has taken a backseat as a scorer to Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in the first three games of the series.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum has become a popular option in the NBA DFS player pool as he's put up a double-doubles in five of his last six postseason games. However, affording Tatum also means that you'll have to find some value with role players when you go to lock in your NBA daily Fantasy lineups. Before finalizing any NBA DFS lineups for Game 4 of Celtics vs. Heat, don't miss the NBA DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

The last time these teams met on Saturday, McClure identified Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as one of his top picks. The result: Tatum filled the stat sheet with 25 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists -- putting up over 55 points on DraftKings.

Now he's turned his attention to Wednesday's single-game Heat vs. Celtics DFS slate.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 23

For Wednesday, McClure is high on Heat forward Jae Crowder. The veteran has had consistent involvement in Miami's offense with at least 10 shots in six of his last seven games and he's knocked down at least two 3-pointers in 12 consecutive playoff games.

And after shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc during the second-round series against Milwaukee, Crowder has only shot 34.5 percent in the Eastern Conference Finals. Look for Crowder to get close to 10 shots from beyond the arc on Wednesday night and if he can finally get into a rhythm, he's got the potential to pour in 20 or more despite being Miami's fourth or fifth scoring option.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday also includes rostering Celtics guard Kemba Walker. The former Hornets star knew he'd be in for a smaller scoring role on a more competitive team when he signed with Boston during free agency, but he's still capable of going off on any given night.

Walker has averaged 21.0 points per game so far this series and has seven 20-point games during the 2020 NBA Playoffs despite failing to cross that threshold in any of the regular season games he played in the bubble. After struggling late in Boston's second-round series against Toronto and shooting just 32 percent in Game 1 against the Heat, he's shot 48.6 percent in his last two games. Lock him in as one of the top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday's Game 4 matchup.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 23

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.