The 2020 NBA Playoffs continue on Saturday with Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are facing their third consecutive 3-1 series deficit and have come back to beat the Jazz and Clippers, but Anthony Davis and LeBron James have dictated the way the series has gone thus far. They're both shooting over 50 percent from the field and are popular options for Saturday NBA DFS lineups.

However, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic certainly haven't been slouches and they'll look to tap into the back-against-the-wall mentality that has served them so well so far this postseason. Despite it being a single-game slate for NBA DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings, it's a loaded NBA DFS player pool and daily Fantasy players will be on the hunt for value on Saturday. Before making any Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA DFS picks, don't miss the NBA DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

The last time these teams met on Thursday, McClure identified Nuggets guard Jamal Murray as one of his top picks. The result: Murray filled the stat sheet with 32 points, eight assists and three rebounds -- putting up nearly 50 points on DraftKings.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 26

For Saturday, McClure is high on Murray again. Murray turned in six games of 20 points or less and topped 27 points in five of the first 11 games of Denver's 2020 NBA Playoffs run, but he's found a more consistent thread since late in the Clippers series and is working on a streak of six consecutive 20-point games entering Saturday.

Murray is shooting 59.5 percent from the floor in his last two games and averaging 30 points per game during that span. During elimination games in this postseason, he's averaged 32.7 points per game and he's a high-upside play for NBA DFS lineups on Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Saturday also includes rostering Davis. The superstar forward has been dominant so far this series, shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and averaging 32.3 points per game as the Lakers mounted a 3-1 series lead. He is listed as questionable with an ankle injury for Saturday, but with coach Frank Vagel saying he's good to go, McClure isn't hesitating to use him.

Davis has made 46 trips to the free-throw line so far in the series and is shooting a staggering 89.1 percent. He's been a major problem on the interior for Denver and he's a strong bet to put up another loaded stat line on Saturday in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

