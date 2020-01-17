NBA DFS: Pascal Siakam and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Jan. 17, 2020

When looking for NBA DFS advice to help in entering tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on FanDuel or DraftKings for the Friday main slate, timely information and strong analysis is vital for locking down your NBA DFS lineups. That'll help you make the call between players like Bradley Beal (27.6 points per game) and Pascal Siakam (24.6 ppg) when the Wizards meet the host Raptors at 7 p.m. ET. It can also help you find the better option between Jimmy Butler (20.5 ppg) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (20.0 ppg) when the Heat travel to play the Thunder at 8 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will be among the most intriguing NBA DFS stacks Friday when the Trail Blazers play at the Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET. Before entering an NBA DFS tournament like FanDuel's $400K NBA Shot Machine or the $400K Friday Special on DraftKings, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy for Friday from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Friday NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Friday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday

For Friday, McClure likes San Antonio Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan at $8,100 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings. DeRozan went for 30 points (12-14 FG, 6-7 FT) with seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in Wednesday's loss to the Heat. DeRozan has scored at least 25 points in seven straight games and 20 or more in 12 straight. He is averaging 27.3 points, 5.7 assists, 4.9 boards and 1.2 steals over that span.

An 11-year veteran, DeRozan is providing the Spurs 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists, while playing a robust 34 minutes per game. DeRozan gets another opportunity to score big on Friday, as the Spurs take on the Hawks -- a team second-to-last in the NBA defending his position. McClure says that, at his price point, DeRozan is a valuable asset Friday for your NBA DFS team.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Friday includes rostering Siakam at $7,600 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings. Siakam went for 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 threes, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in Wednesday's victory against Oklahoma City. It was his second game back from an 11-game absence due to a groin injury, and he was coming off a 15-point effort against San Antonio.

Siakam is giving the Raptors 24.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in 29 appearances this season. And he get a favorable matchup Friday against the Wizards, a team ranked 18th in the NBA defending his position, giving him a sky-high ceiling on Friday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Friday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.