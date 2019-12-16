NBA DFS: Pascal Siakam and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Monday, Dec. 16

Among the 14 teams that fill Monday's NBA DFS player pool, two of the brightest stars in the league will be on the court and loading up stat sheets. The Houston Rockets face the San Antonio Spurs looking to rebound from a home loss to Detroit on Saturday that included 25-second half points and 39 points overall from guard James Harden (39.3 ppg). While Harden's scoring average is impressive, so too is the performance so far this season by forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak's 31 points and 12.8 rebounds per game have pushed Milwaukee to 18 straight victories, with the Bucks looking for a 19th straight against the Dallas Mavericks -- who will be without Luka Doncic (ankle).

Are Harden or Antetokounmpo smart choices for your Monday NBA DFS picks? And which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory? Before locking in your NBA DFS strategy and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on FanDuel or DraftKings Monday, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Opening Night and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Monday's NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday

For Monday, we can tell you McClure is high on Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam ($8,600 on FanDuel, $8,600 on DraftKings). Siakam scored a game-high 30 points (10-26 FG, 3-5 threes, 7-10 FT) while grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing five assists, grabbing three steals and swatting three blocks of during Saturday's victory over the Nets. Siakam has emerged as a star in Toronto, averaging 24.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

That points-per-game average is more than double his 11.6 ppg career mark, and he is also grabbing 2.9 more rebounds per game. Siakam's Saturday double-double was his ninth of the season, and his 30-point total was the ninth time in 25 games he has gone for 30 or more in 2019. Lock Siakam in and build around him for your Monday NBA DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Monday also includes rostering Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson ($3,700 on FanDuel, $3,500 on DraftKings). Brunson tallied 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in 34 minutes Saturday in the Mavericks' overtime loss to the Heat. Brunson got the playing time when Doncic departed less than two minutes into the game and Delon Wright (thigh) just coming back from a two-game absence.

Brunson's 18 points was a season high and the eight assists tied his 2019 best. With Doncic out for multiple weeks due to a moderate right ankle sprain, Brunson will be Dallas' starter Monday against the Bucks. The second-year pro from Villanova is in line for another strong night, and McClure sees this as a prime opportunity to return significant NBA DFS value.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Monday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.