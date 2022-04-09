The 2021-22 NBA season is nearing its conclusion, but NBA daily Fantasy players are trying to end the year on a high note, and there are huge opportunities to take advantage of if you know where to look. With many teams eliminated from playoff contention or resting starters for the postseason, there are a lot of affordable options in the NBA DFS player pool who are in line for a lot of minutes. The Spurs are locked into the No. 10 seed in the West, which means they have to win two play-in games to get into the 2022 NBA playoffs, and Gregg Popovich has been a champion of conserving his stars late in the season.

Dejounte Murray battled illness last week and appears unlikely to play on Saturday night as the Spurs take on the Warriors in a game that won't impact San Antonio's status. Tre Jones will step into the starting lineup with Murray gone and he could be a valuable play for NBA DFS lineups given his pricing ($5,400 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel). Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Friday, McClure listed Thunder forward Jaylen Hoard in his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Hoard had 27 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal while playing 47 minutes in a loss to the Lakers. His performance returned 59.3 points on DraftKings and 57.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, April 9

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday includes Warriors guard Jordan Poole at $8,000 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel. The Michigan product has taken a huge step forward in his third NBA season and he's making the most of Stephen Curry's unfortunate foot injury by turning into a primary scorer for Golden State. This season, Poole will set new career-highs in points per game (18.4), shooting percentage (45.4) and 3-point percentage (36.8).

But since Curry left the lineup, he's been an even more dynamic scorer, and since the start of March, he's averaging 25.2 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 43.7 percent from beyond the arc. The Warriors are still fighting to hold off the Mavericks for the No. 3 seed in the West, so Poole should be in line for a full allotment of minutes and that makes him a high-upside play against a Spurs defense that ranks 23rd in points allowed per game (113.0) and will be without Murray.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Clippers wing Paul George ($9,300 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel). The Clippers are locked in to the NBA play-in tournament as the No. 8 seed in the West, but you can still expect to see George on Saturday night as he works back into game shape after missing nearly four months with an elbow injury.

George has played four games since returning to the Los Angeles lineup on March 29 and he's averaging 22.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game. He's also blocked three shots during that span and that defensive work helps raise his floor for NBA daily Fantasy consideration. History tells us the seven-time NBA All-Star is a threat to put up massive numbers offensively if he can find his rhythm.

