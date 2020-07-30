Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Lou Williams to sit out 10 games after leaving NBA Bubble during excused absence ( 2:05 )

LeBron James was in the midst of an MVP-caliber season before the NBA halted play due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the hiatus, James was a staple of NBA DFS lineups, averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds. James is expected to be among the most popular NBA DFS picks when the Lakers return to the floor against their cross-town rivals on Thursday in the league's first games since March. James enters Thursday's matchup against the Clippers leading the league in assists per game (10.6), but should can you afford him as part of your NBA DFS strategy?

With just two games for NBA DFS players to choose from, identifying the daily Fantasy basketball players who are poised to break out with a low ownership percentage will be the key to cashing huge.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Thursday's NBA schedule.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday

For Thursday, McClure is high on Pelicans forward Zion Williamson at $7,100 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings. Williamson left the Orlando bubble for personal reasons, but is expected to be on the floor Thursday evening following a mandatory quarantine. The highly-touted 2019 No. 1 overall pick has lived up to the billing through 19 games played in the 2019-20 NBA season.

He's averaged 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. That's provided plenty of value for NBA DFS players as well. He's returned at least 4x value on FanDuel in every game he's appeared, including four games where he went off for over 6x, making him a strong pick for daily Fantasy basketball lineups on Thursday.

McClure's Thursday NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Clippers forward Paul George at $7,400 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings. George played sparingly early after having both of his shoulders operated on before the season began. However, the extra time off during the season's hiatus allowed George to heal more.

George was averaging 21 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists before the hiatus. He's also fared well against the Lakers this season, knocking down over 41 percent of his field goals while averaging 24 points against his cross-town rivals. In his last meeting against the Lakers, George stuffed the stat sheet with 31 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Lock him in as one of the top NBA DFS picks for Thursday's restart and look for a big return against the Lakers.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Thursday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Thursday.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.