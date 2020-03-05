NBA DFS: Paul George and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for March 5, 2020

Warriors fans and NBA DFS players alike don't have to wait any longer, as star point guard Steph Curry returns from a hand injury on Thursday when Golden State plays the Toronto Raptors. Curry rejoins the NBA DFS player pool after missing all but four Warriors games this season with a broken left hand. Before his injury, Curry was delivering 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals. Without him, though, Golden State is a league-worst 14-48.

Is Curry a wise facet of your NBA DFS strategy on Thursday against a Raptors team that is 43-18 and in second in the Eastern Conference? Or are you better off looking elsewhere to build your roster? Before locking in any NBA DFS lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Thursday, be sure to check out the top NBA DFS picks, lineups and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Thursday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Thursday's NBA DFS player pool:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday

For Thursday, McClure is high on Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Paul George ($6,900 on FanDuel, $7,400 on DraftKings). George went for 24 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist on Sunday against the Sixers. It was his second straight 24-point effort, and getting there in just 28 field-goal attempts over the two games.

George has been solid this season for the Clippers, averaging 21.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in his 39 games since a season-opening shoulder injury. George is a must-roster on Thursday because the Clippers play the Rockets, a team he has torched for 26.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in two games this season. The Rockets rank dead last in the NBA defending George's position, and he is primed to dominate again on Thursday.

McClure's Thursday NBA DFS strategy also includes Toronto Raptors shooting guard Fred VanVleet ($6,100 on FanDuel, $6,500 on DraftKings). McClure expects VanVleet back in the Raptors lineup on Thursday after the four-year veteran missed the last three games with a left shoulder injury. VanVleet is giving Toronto a solid 17.6 points per game over 48 outings this season, which is a 6.6-ppg bump over last season and is 7.3 ppg over his career mark.

VanVleet's return to the Raptors lineup would come at a perfect time, as Toronto takes on Golden State in a rematch of the NBA Finals on Thursday. VanVleet was an integral part of the Raptors' title run, including a 22-point outburst in the championship-deciding Game 6 against the Warriors. Couple that history with the fact that the Warriors are now just 14-48 and ranked in the bottom half of the NBA defending his position, and you can see why McClure likes VanVleet in this spot.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Thursday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.