After falling behind 3-1 to start the series, the Denver Nuggets have rallied to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will begin their Eastern Conference Finals matchup. NBA daily Fantasy players will be scouring the NBA DFS player pool for this two-game slate in search of value. Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo are all sure to be popular options for NBA DFS lineups with Heat vs. Celtics carrying a 209.5 total, according to the NBA odds from William Hill.

But even though the Clippers vs. Nuggets total is at 207.5, you could argue that the higher-upside players are all playing in the West on Tuesday with Nikola Jokic, Paul George, Jamal Murray and Kawhi Leonard all set to play in that matchup. Which stars should you be rostering, and what role players have matchups that you can take advantage of? Before locking in any NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

On Sunday, McClure identified Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top picks. The result: Jokic had 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists against the Clippers -- putting up nearly 70 points and an over 6x return on DraftKings.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 15

For Tuesday, McClure is high on Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George at $8,600 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel. George hasn't been shooting the ball all that well from the floor overall so far this postseason, as he's hitting just 41.0 percent of his shots.

However, he is shooting 42.9 percent from the 3-point line during this series and has managed to get to the free-throw line 17 times in the last two games to help him score 59 points during that span. He's also been extremely active on the defensive end with six steals and three blocked shots in the last couple games, making him a high-upside NBA DFS play that you won't want to miss out on.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday includes Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart ($6,900 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel). Smart averaged 15.9 points per game in Boston's win over Toronto during the Eastern Conference Semifinals and his blocked shot late in Game 7 helped seal the deal.

Smart got at least 30 minutes in every game of that series and crossed the 40-minute threshold in three of the last four games, so we know that he'll be getting plenty of playing time against Miami. Given that he averaged nearly 12 shots per game against Toronto, there's some scoring upside there as he knocked down at least five 3-pointers on three occasions last series.

