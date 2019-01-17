NBA DFS: Paul George and best picks for Jan. 17 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

NBA DFS players will need to search all over the schedule for value picks on Thursday, Jan. 17 with some lower-scoring games projected this evening. No game has an over-under of 130 points or more as some tough defensive squads such as the Pacers, Raptors, Thunder and Nuggets are part of the five-game NBA DFS main slate this evening that tips off at 7 p.m. ET. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are on the line in daily Fantasy sports contests such as the $300K NBA Emperor on FanDuel and the $350K Big Jam on DraftKings. And before entering these or any other NBA DFS tournaments, be sure to check out the top picks, advice and optimal lineups from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 15x on DraftKings.

For Thursday's slate, McClure is banking on Thunder forward Paul George at $10,400 on FanDuel and $9,800 on DraftKings. Even playing with Russell Westbrook, George is putting up monster scoring numbers that have been regularly returning 4x or 5x for DFS players. His work on the boards has been paying dividends as well as he's averaging nine rebounds per game in his last four outings. Lock him in as a top NBA DFS picks to get exposure to the Thunder vs. Lakers matchup that could be among the highest scoring of the evening.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bulls forward Bobby Portis ($4,800 on FanDuel, $4,600 on DraftKings), who should see extended minutes with Wendall Carter Jr. (knee) ruled out for a Thursday matchup against Denver. Portis has been struggling from the field recently, which explains why his price has fallen under $5,000 on both sites. But he's a solid producer of rebounds, and if he can knock down just a few shots, he can be a steal on Thursday night.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.