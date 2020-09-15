The 2020 NBA Playoffs continue on Tuesday with Celtics vs. Heat and Clippers vs. Nuggets taking the floor. Those four star-studded lineups create a decent amount of options in the NBA DFS player pool. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics just survived a seven-game grind against the Raptors in the conference semis, while Jimmy Butler and the Heat have been resting for a week. So as you fill out your NBA DFS lineups, should you be favoring the more rested team or the team riding an emotional high coming off a Game 7 win?

Meanwhile in the West, the Nuggets have put together back-to-back victories to force a Game 7 of their own. Jamal Murray has 47 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists during that span after failing to get to 20 points in three of the first four games of the series. He'll be an undoubtedly popular option on Tuesday, but owners will wonder which Murray they'll get during what has been an extremely streaky postseason. Before locking in any NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

On Sunday, McClure identified Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top picks. The result: Jokic had 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists against the Clippers -- putting up nearly 70 points and an over 6x return on DraftKings.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 15

For Tuesday, McClure is high on Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George at $8,600 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel. George hasn't been shooting the ball all that well from the floor overall so far this postseason, as he's hitting just 41.0 percent of his shots.

However, he is shooting 42.9 percent from the 3-point line during this series and has managed to get to the free-throw line 17 times in the last two games to help him score 59 points during that span. He's also been extremely active on the defensive end with six steals and three blocked shots in the last couple games, making him a high-upside NBA DFS play that you won't want to miss out on.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday includes rostering Jokic at $10,000 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel. Jokic got off to a really rough start in this series, putting up just 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in a Game 1 loss.

However, he's responded with at least 22 points and 11 rebounds in every game since. He's also dished out 30 assists during that five-game span. Additionally, he's blocked six shots and is shooting 46.9 percent from 3-point range during that timeframe. There's not a higher-upside option available, as he's registered at least 50 points on DraftKings in Games 2-6 with three 60+ point efforts.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 15

