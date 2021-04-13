For years Devin Booker was seen as a guy who only piled up points for bad teams as he never sniffed the playoffs. The lack of team success is now a thing of the past as the Phoenix Suns have the second-best record in the NBA, and Booker is finally getting his proper respect for being one of the game's best scorers. The two-time All-Star has been one of the top NBA DFS picks with averages of 26 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game entering his team's Tuesday matchup with the Miami Heat.

Booker carries a price tag of $9,000 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. The seven-game NBA slate tonight provides plenty of options.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

And on Monday, McClure included Warriors guard Stephen Curry in his core lineup picks. The result: Curry exploded for 53 points, six rebounds and four assists, producing a staggering 69 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday, April 13 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, April 13

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Tuesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Clippers forward Paul George at $8,700 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. George is coming off a 32-point, nine-assist performance vs. the Pistons on Sunday. It was his third straight game with at least 30 points which is the longest streak of the season for George.

George should again have every opportunity to go for big numbers on Tuesday vs. the Pacers as Kawhi Leonard (foot) will not play. Over the last three games in which Leonard has missed, George has averaged 29.3 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game, so he knows he needs to turn things up a bit with the two-time Finals MVP out. An added bonus for Tuesday's game is that George gets to play his former team and the last time George visited Indiana as a visitor, he dropped 39 points and nine rebounds on the Pacers.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Thunder forward Darius Bazley at $5,500 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel. Bazley missed over a month of action due to a shoulder injury but returned on Saturday against the 76ers. The second-year player showed no rust by posting 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while shooting 58.3 percent from the field.

Bazley played 36 minutes in that game and should see similar playing time Tuesday as the Thunder are without seven players. That includes the team's two leading scorers in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) and Al Horford, who has been shut down for the rest of the season. Bazley has shown the ability to perform when given more playing time as in the seven games in which he's played at least 34 minutes, he is averaging 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, April 13

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup.

Mike McClure's optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday include specific picks, rankings, and advice from a professional DFS player.