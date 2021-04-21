With 12 games filling the NBA DFS slate on Wednesday, the NBA DFS player pool is bursting with some of the sport's brightest stars. Among the more popular NBA DFS picks to consider is Denver's Nikola Jokic, who is in the NBA's top 10 in scoring, rebounding and assists heading into a 10 p.m. ET game against the Portland Trail Blazers. A high-scoring affair is likely on tap earlier on Wednesday, as Bradley Beal (31.1 points per game) leads the Washington Wizards against Steph Curry (31.4 points per game) and the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. ET.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

And on Tuesday, McClure included Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: McCollum went off for 28 points, five rebounds and five assists, producing over 46 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, April 21

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Clippers forward Paul George at $9,300 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel. George is averaging 23.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season. That includes a 33-point, 11-rebound, three-assist night on Tuesday against Portland.

George has been a superstar over the Clippers' last 10 games, averaging 30.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists during that span. That has equated to an average of over 50 points per game on DraftKings, a stellar output that ranks him among the league's elite. McClure sees George's recent trend continuing on Wednesday against the Grizzlies, and recommends rostering him in all NBA DFS formats.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy on Wednesday includes rostering Nets guard Kyrie Irving at $8,900 on DraftKings and $8,100 on FanDuel. Irving is delivering 27.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in 2020-21. Irving went off for 32 points, two rebounds and eight assists in Tuesday's win against the Pelicans.

Irving made a clutch bucket late and game-clinching free throws in the final seconds against New Orleans to secure the victory, which was worth over 47 points on DraftKings. Irving has been a daily Fantasy basketball superstar in his past eight starts, delivering an average of over 44 points per game on DraftKings in that stretch. Irving is primed for more stellar nights with James Harden (hamstring) out indefinitely, and gets the Raptors at home on Wednesday.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, April 21

