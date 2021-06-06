Game 7s in the NBA Playoffs are always huge, and that will be the case for NBA DFS owners trying to fill their lineups on Sunday. The Dallas Mavericks face the Los Angeles Clippers in a win or go home matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET, as either Dallas superstar Luka Doncic or Los Angeles superstar Kawhi Leonard will be ousted with a loss. The NBA DFS slate also sees an Eastern Conference semifinals Game 1, as Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks take on Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers at 1 p.m. ET.

Do you anchor your NBA DFS lineups with Doncic, Leonard, Young or Simmons? And what other NBA DFS picks should you consider in tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy basketball lineups for Sunday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

And on Saturday, McClure included Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Antetokounmpo exploded for 34 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks to post over 57 points on DraftKings and over 54 on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, June 6

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Clippers guard Paul George at $9,000 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel. The 31-year-old veteran scored 23.3 points, grabbed 6.6 rebounds and dealt 5.2 assists in the regular season. He has bumped it up slightly in the NBA Playoffs, dropping 23.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in six games thus far.

George has delivered two straight double-doubles, with three in all, to help force a Game 7 on Sunday against the Mavericks. He logged 46 minutes on Friday in a 104-97 win, scoring 20 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, dealing six assists and swatting three blocks. In addition, George has returned over 50 points on DraftKings in three of his last five meetings against Dallas.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Sunday also includes rostering Hawks center Clint Capela at $7,700 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel. The seven-year veteran averaged 15.2 points and 14.3 rebounds in his first season with the Hawks after six with the Rockets. Capela piled up 14 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in Atlanta's Game 5 clincher against the Knicks on Wednesday.

Capela has been an elite interior two-way threat for the Hawks this season, and helped close out the Knicks in the first round with three straight double-doubles. Capela delivered an average of over 33 points on DraftKings and over 34 per game on FanDuel against New York. Capela went for 10.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game against the Sixers in the regular season, and could be in line for more if Philadelphia center Joel Embiid (knee) is unable to play in Sunday's Game 1.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, June 6

