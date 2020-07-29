Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Lou Williams to sit out 10 games after leaving NBA Bubble during excused absence ( 2:05 )

After a sudden stop to the season in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA is finally back in action starting Thursday. That means NBA DFS players will have plenty of prizes up for grabs, with FanDuel and DraftKings both offering $3 million tournaments that award $1 million to the winner. The NBA bubble in Orlando offers a vastly different experience than regular home arenas, while the four-month layoff could mean stars from the NBA DFS player pool will still be rusty.

Thursday's two-game NBA schedule features Zion Williamson and the Pelicans against Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz at 6:30 p.m. ET. The nightcap sees LeBron James and the Lakers taking on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers at 9 p.m. ET.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday

For Thursday, McClure is high on Pelicans forward Zion Williamson at $7,100 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings. Williamson left the Orlando bubble for personal reasons, but is expected to be on the floor Thursday evening following a mandatory quarantine. The highly-touted 2019 No. 1 overall pick has lived up to the billing through 19 games played in the 2019-20 NBA season.

He's averaged 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. That's provided plenty of value for NBA DFS players as well. He's returned at least 4x value on FanDuel in every game he's appeared, including four games where he went off for over 6x, making him a strong pick for daily Fantasy basketball lineups on Thursday.

McClure's Thursday NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Clippers shooting guard Paul George at $7,400 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings. George's value is even higher than normal due to teammate Lou Williams still being under quarantine following his controversial exit from the NBA bubble.

George went for 18 points, five rebounds and three assists last week in a scrimmage against the Magic while earning the start at shooting guard. George hit four of his eight three-point attempts in his 19 minutes of action. With Williams out and the Clippers looking to hit the re-booted NBA season running, McClure is high on George's value and recommends him for your Thursday NBA DFS picks.

