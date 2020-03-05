NBA DFS: Paul George and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for March 5, 2020

It's a four-game NBA schedule on Thursday evening with the Denver Nuggets taking on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET in the first tip-off, while the evening concludes with Steph Curry's return from a broken hand as the Toronto Raptors travel to take on the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals at 10:30 p.m. ET. The biggest matchup, however, comes at 8 p.m. ET as the Clippers travel to Houston to take on the Rockets in a possible preview of the 2020 Western Conference Finals.

That game will also be of massive interest for NBA DFS players as it has an over-under of 236.5 points, which will make it a popular target for NBA DFS picks and stacks.

Here are five of the most expensive players in Thursday's NBA DFS player pool:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday

For Thursday, McClure is high on Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Paul George ($6,900 on FanDuel, $7,400 on DraftKings). George went for 24 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist on Sunday against the Sixers. It was his second straight 24-point effort, and getting there in just 28 field-goal attempts over the two games.

George has been solid this season for the Clippers, averaging 21.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in his 39 games since a season-opening shoulder injury. George is a must-roster on Thursday because the Clippers play the Rockets, a team he has torched for 26.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in two games this season. The Rockets rank dead last in the NBA defending George's position, and he is primed to dominate again on Thursday.

McClure's Thursday NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Hornets center Cody Zeller as a value pick at just $4,300 on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Zeller was a strong play against the Spurs in Charlotte's last game as he provided eight points, seven rebounds and three assists -- returning over 5x value on DraftKings in the process.

Though he's been in and out of the lineup over the past couple weeks as the Hornets evaluate some younger players, Zeller has been a solid choice when he gets minutes. In fact, he's returned over 4x value on DraftKings the last five games he's been on the floor, including a huge 7.8x return on Feb. 20. With Devonte' Graham (ankle) questionable for this matchup against Denver, the Hornets will be looking for offense anywhere they can get it, so confidently lock in Zeller at a very affordable price.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Thursday

