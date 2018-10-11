NBA DFS: Paul George and top Opening Night picks for Oct. 16 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2018 NBA season gets underway Tuesday with 76ers vs. Celtics and Thunder vs. Warriors. Daily Fantasy sports sites are going big for Opening Night, with DraftKings hosting a $1 million Opening Tip and FanDuel running a $1 million Clutch Shot. With a ton of offensive firepower in these two games and so much on the line, don't enter any Opening Night NBA DFS tournaments without seeing the top NBA DFS picks from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure is a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of each game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

For the 2018-19 Opening Night NBA DFS slate, McClure is high on new Thunder guard Dennis Schroder at $6,100 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings.

A big-time scorer in Atlanta last season (19.4 ppg), Schroder joins a loaded Oklahoma City squad that is primed for big offensive numbers in 2018-19. Russell Westbrook (knee) is day-to-day leading up to the opener, and if he can't go, Schroder has a chance to put up massive numbers in his debut.

McClure is stacking Schroder with OKC forward Paul George at $9,000 on FanDuel, and $8,000 on DraftKings.

After a big postseason where George averaged 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists, he spurned the Lakers and others this offseason to re-sign with the Thunder. He'll also help shoulder the offensive load if Westbrook is out or limited, so lock in this top NBA DFS stack for Opening Night and look for a huge return on value.

