NBA DFS: Paul George and top picks for March 25 DraftKings, FanDuel lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Sunday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Saturday, McClure locked in Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma at $6,200 on FanDuel and $6,600 on DraftKings. The result: Kuzma exploded for 25 points and 10 rebounds -- returning almost 50 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.
For Sunday's slate, McClure is all over Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon as a value pick at $5,200 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings.
Gordon is coming off a strong performance against the Pelicans. He scored 19 points, hauled in four rebounds and dished four assists in only 28 minutes against New Orleans and gets a dream matchup on Sunday against the Hawks, who rank 25th in the NBA in scoring defense. He has a strong chance to put up huge numbers again in what should be a high-scoring affair.
If you roster Gordon, you'll have plenty of salary cap room for a huge star like Thunder small forward Paul George, who is $7,900 on FanDuel and $7,700 on DraftKings.
George gets an ideal matchup against a Trail Blazers squad that has struggled to guard him. In his first meeting against Portland in November, he went off for 27 points, five rebounds and three steals, producing a stellar 42 points on FanDuel and DraftKings.
With George, there's a solid floor of about 40 points on DraftKings or FanDuel each night, but he's also a threat to go off for 60 or more, just like he did last month against the Warriors. Lock him in as one of the top overall players on Sunday.
McClure is also targeting a forward who has been producing solid numbers recently and gets a juicy matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to score 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Sunday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.
