NBA DFS: Paul George and top picks for March 7 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

For Thursday's two-game NBA DFS slate, DraftKings is offering a $400K Pull Up Jumper Championship that awards 100K to the winner, while FanDuel is running a $350K Thursday NBA Shot. And with just two games to choose from, there will inevitably be crossover between you and your opposition's NBA DFS lineups. That means identifying the players who are poised to breakout with a low ownership percentage will be the key to cashing huge on Thursday. There's no shortage of star power to choose from with players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook and Paul George among the top-priced options. However, it's the guys who are relatively cheap, like Trial Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu or Pacers guard Wesley Matthews, that could determine whether you win or lose. Before you enter these NBA DFS tournaments or any others for Thursday night, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Thursday's slate, McClure is banking on Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe at $7,300 on FanDuel and $6,400 on DraftKings. Bledsoe has been a consistent threat for the Bucks recently, scoring at least 26 points in two of his last three games as well as recording plenty of rebounds and assists during that span. And NBA DFS owners who have played Bledsoe have seen some big rewards recently, including 35 or more points on DraftKings in three of his last five contests. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Pacers.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Thunder forward Paul George at $11,000 on FanDuel and $9,700 on DraftKings.

George is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season. He's averaging a career high in points (28.6), rebounds (8.1), assists (4.2) and steals (2.3). And he's been an absolute stud for NBA DFS players, scoring 50 or more points on DraftKings in 11 of his 16 games. That includes dropping 88 points on DraftKings in his last matchup against Portland, a game in which he exploded for 47 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He's one of the top NBA DFS plays on Thursday.

McClure is also targeting a sleeper capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at an extremely affordable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.