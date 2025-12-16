There's a one-game slate for NBA DFS contests on Tuesday, with the lone matchup being the 2025 NBA Cup Championship. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET as the Knicks take on the Spurs, with the likes of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Victor Wembanyama being top options in the NBA DFS player pool. You'll certainly have to dig deep into the respective rosters to find undervalued NBA DFS picks, create optimal daily Fantasy basketball stacks and construct a winning NBA daily Fantasy strategy.

New York is down a pair of shooting guards in Miles McBride (ankle) and Landry Shamet (shoulder). Thus, Tyler Kolek could be in line for more playing time and supply some value to NBA DFS lineups. Which others are also in advantageous positions from the NBA Cup DFS player pool? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA Cup action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, December 16

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson. The two-time All-Star is coming off a season-high of 40 points in New York's NBA Cup semifinals win over Orlando. Brunson added 8 assists and 4 rebounds for a full stat line, and he's having the best season of his eight-year career. He's averaging a career-high of 28.8 points and has an ideal matchup versus San Antonio. Just three teams have allowed more Fantasy points to point guards this season than the Spurs on FanDuel, while just five have given up more on DraftKings.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes building around Spurs PG/SG Dylan Harper, who is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds in his rookie year. The No. 2 overall pick set a new career high with 22 points in a win last week over New Orleans, and the Knicks have struggled with complementary guards like Harper as of late. Anthony Black of Orlando had 12 points, 8 boards, 4 assists and 2 blocks in the NBA Cup semis, while Jamal Shead had a career high of 18 points, along with 8 assists, versus New York in its prior game. With the Knicks focusing much of their efforts on the likes of De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, Harper could be poised for a big outing. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, December 16

