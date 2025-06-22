A new NBA champion will be crowned on Sunday when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Indiana Pacers for Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. The Pacers forced Sunday's Game 7 matchup with their 108-91 blowout win on Thursday. Forward Pascal Siakam was outstanding in the win, scoring 16 points to go with 13 rebounds. Siakam joins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Tyrese Haliburton as the headliners in the Game 7 NBA DFS player pool. Other top NBA DFS picks include Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Aaron Nesmith, and Obi Toppin.

Tip-off for Game 7 is at 8 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Should you build your NBA DFS lineups and NBA DFS stacks around SGA and Williams? If so, which more economical options can you surround these high-priced stars with to form a winning NBA DFS strategy? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Game 7, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a DFS and betting expert for SportsLine, who won a DraftKings Millionaire Maker contest in 2022. He uses a combination of his background as a former college and professional athlete and his keen eye for statistical trends when making his picks and locking in his DFS lineups. Kaylor enters the 2024 calendar year with multiple five-figure tournament cashes on his DFS resume.

Kaylor's approach allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he only shares on SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Kaylor has turned his attention to Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday, and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for NBA Finals Game 7

For Game 7, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is OKC guard Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA has been outstanding throughout the postseason, averaging 30.0 points per game during the playoffs. Gilgeous-Alexander has the most games with 30+ points and 5+ assists in a single postseason all-time (12). The recently-crowned NBA MVP is coming off his least productive game of the series, and Kaylor expects the former Kentucky star to bounce back on Sunday.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Indiana forward Pascal Siakam. He was Indiana's best player in Game 5 and Game 6 with Tyrese Haliburton battling a calf injury, and is averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game during the NBA Finals. The 31-year-old veteran is a consistent threat to post double-double stat lines, and that is exactly what Kaylor expects him to do in Sunday's decisive Game 7 matchup. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Game 7 on Sunday

Kaylor is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of Kaylor's picks, at SportsLine.

Who is DFS pro Jimmie Kaylor putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Game 7 on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has won a Millionaire Maker tournament, and find out.