NBA DFS picks for Saturday, March 17: Target Andre Iguodala in DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball

On Friday, McClure locked in Thunder forward Corey Brewer at just $4,900 on FanDuel. The result: Brewer went off for 22 points, six steals and three assists -- returning a whopping 48.7 DFS points, easily his highest total of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a winning NBA DFS night.

For Saturday's slate, McClure is all over Warriors guard Andre Iguodala, who is a steal at $4,200 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

Iguodala has an extremely favorable situation tonight. The Warriors are missing Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant due to injury, leaving plenty of playing time for the reserves.

And on top of that, Golden State is facing the Phoenix Suns, the fastest-paced team in the NBA and also the squad with the worst scoring defense in the NBA, giving up over 113 points per game. Look for Iguodala to easily pay off his small price this evening.

McClure is also all over Bulls point guard Cameron Payne as a value play at $4,400 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.

Payne should see extended minutes because starter Kris Dunn sprained his toe on Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies and has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland gives up over 110 points per game, giving Payne double-digit scoring upside and the chance to dish out a high number of assists. He recorded five in his last outing and could easily push for seven or eight tonight as he sees more time on the court.

