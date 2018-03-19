NBA DFS picks for March 19: Target Jeremy Lamb in DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Monday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Sunday, McClure locked in Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless at just $4,100 on FanDuel. The result: Harkless scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds -- returning a season-high 36 points on FanDuel. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.

For Monday's NBA DFS slate, McClure is all over Hornets shooting guard Jeremy Lamb as a value play at $4,800 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings.

Lamb is set to see a huge increase in playing time with Nicolas Batum (Achilles) sidelined.

Lamb was already seeing around 20 minutes off the bench and regularly scoring in double figures, but now has a chance to return 30 or 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel while Batum is out. Lock him in at a cheap price while you still can.

McClure also loves the value of Bulls point guard guard Cameron Payne, who is $4,900 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

Despite his tiny price, Payne has been putting up strong numbers with Kris Dunn (toe) out. He set a career high in assists (10) over the weekend against Cleveland and has averaged 11 points in his past five outings.

He gets a strong matchup Monday against the Knicks, a team with a below-average defense that gives up almost 108 points per game. Look for Payne to continue to be a strong NBA DFS value play.

McClure is also targeting a player who has been producing massive numbers recently and gets a dream matchup Monday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40, even 50 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Monday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.