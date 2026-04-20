The 2026 NBA playoffs roll on Monday with three more matchups, all Game 2s in their respective series. The Cavaliers and Raptors tip at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Knicks vs. Hawks at 8 p.m. ET and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. ET. Daily Fantasy basketball players will be particularly dialed in on the nightcap with that matchup having the highest over/under of the evening at 231.5 combined points, via NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic, Jalen Johnson, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards and Jamal Murray are some of the most expensive options in the NBA DFS player pool for the evening. Finding players who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, April 20

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Jokic, who is $12,400 on DraftKings and $12,600 on FanDuel. He remains the premiere stat-stuffing option in NBA DFS, and he's coming off yet another triple-double as he recorded 25 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and a steal in a Game 1 against the Timberwolves. He was not particularly effective getting to the free-throw line or shooting 3-pointers, so if he can improve those areas, he has a great chance to clear 30 points, while also still providing premium value in the other categories as well. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

He's also building his NBA DFS strategy around Knicks wings Josh Hart at $6,300 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings. He was one of the top DFS values on Saturday when he grabbed 14 rebounds to go along with 11 points, five assists and three steals in a Game 1 win over the Knicks. Despite his ability to contribute in so many areas, he's only the 14th-most expensive option on the price list for Monday, making him a strong NBA DFS lineup option. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for April 20

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.