The 2026 NBA playoffs turn the page to the second round on Monday as the Knicks and 76ers battle in the East at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Spurs vs. Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET out West. Both are Game 1 in their respective series. Some of the biggest names in the NBA DFS player pool are Joel Embiid, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey and Victor Wembanyama. Anthony Edwards (knee) is the top injury to monitor as he's listed as questionable.

A winning NBA DFS strategy is as much about avoiding highly priced players who underperform as it is about hitting on undervalued players. So, which stars should you bypass in NBA daily Fantasy for Monday? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday May 4

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Wembanyama of the Spurs, who is $10,800 on DraftKings and $12,400 on FanDuel. A concussion kept him out of a portion of the first-round series against the Blazers, but he appears to be at full strength and ready to build on his huge regular season. The Defensive Player of the Year averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks per game, and he is poised for another big series against a Minnesota squad that is dealing with some key injury.

McClure is also building around Knicks wing Josh Hart ($6,000 on both sites), who averaged 10.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the first round against the Knicks. He doesn't stuff the stat sheet the same way Wembanyama does, but he does make contributions in at least four major stat categories, and he won't take up a huge amount of cap space in Game 1 on Monday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for May 4

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.