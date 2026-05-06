A pair of second-round Game 2s in the 2026 NBA playoffs comprise the Wednesday NBA schedule with Knicks vs. 76ers at 7 p.m. ET and Spurs vs. Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET. Anthony Edwards was surprisingly active in Game 1 and surely rewarded any daily Fantasy basketball managers who inserted him into NBA DFS lineups. But the star of that contest, despite the loss, and the star of the NBA DFS player pool was Victor Wembanyama with 11 points, 15 rebounds, and a postseason record of 12 blocks.

He's the most expensive player on both DraftKings and FanDuel for Wednesday, so if you roster him, then you'll have to cut costs elsewhere. Other top players to consider for your NBA DFS strategy include Jalen Brunson, Joel Embiid and Julius Randle. Finding low-cost, high-reward options to pair alongside these stars will be essential to fielding a winning Wednesday NBA DFS lineup. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 6

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Sixers SF/PF Paul George ($6,400 on DraftKings, $6,700 on FanDuel). The nine-time All-Star led Philly with 17 points in Game 1, despite playing just 26 minutes. Since returning from his 25-game suspension, George has averaged 19.4 points on 48% shooting in both the regular and postseason, compared to 16 points on 42% shooting before it. Also, some players simply have a knack for performing better on certain days than others, and George averaged 26.8 points on Wednesday games in the regular season, which was 7 more points than he averaged on any other day.

McClure is also building around Spurs PG/SG Dylan Harper ($4,700 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). The rookie's coming off back-to-back games with at least 17 points, and he's averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his last four playoff outings. He's gotten better in every segment of the season, averaging 10.9 points before the All-Star break, 13.3 points after it, and putting up 13.5 points in the 2026 NBA playoffs. Harper also had a 17-point game versus the Wolves in the regular season, so he clearly knows how to exploit Minnesota's defense. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for May 6

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.